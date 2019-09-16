Karen Mok hopes to make history by holding concert in Lhasa

SINGAPORE - Karen Mok announced on social media that she is challenging the Guinness World Records by holding a concert at a stadium in Lhasa.

The Hong Kong singer, who recently performed in Singapore in June, is scheduled to hold her Ultimate Karen Mok Show at the Lhasa Masses Culture & Sports Centre on Oct 12. She aims to be the first singer to hold a large-scale ticketed concert at such a high altitude.

The stadium can accommodate more than 20,000 spectators and is located in the Tibetan capital of Lhasa, which is about 3,650m above sea level.

The 49-year-old singer performed at the Folies Bergere in Paris on Thursday (Sept 12) and became the first ethnic Chinese singer to hold a concert at the music hall.

Other notable celebrities who have performed there included the late comedian Charlie Chaplin, the late French singer Edith Piaf and English singer Elton John.

According to Hong Kong's Ming Pao Daily News, Mok sang the song, Star, at Folies Bergere in remembrance of late Hong Kong singer Leslie Cheung, whose birthday fell on Sept 12. She disclosed that Cheung loved Paris due to its romantic vibe.

Her concert tour will also take her to other cities like Tokyo, Taipei and Sydney.