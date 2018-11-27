K-pop star Taeyeon of Girls' Generation fame to hold concert in Singapore in January

SINGAPORE - K-pop star Taeyeon of iconic girl group Girls' Generation - also known as SNSD - fame will be bringing her distinctive vocals to Singapore with a full-fledged solo concert in January next year.

Ticketing details for her concert was released on Tuesday (Nov 27) in a Facebook post by concert management company IMC Live Global.

The 29-year-old singer will hold her solo show at Singapore Expo Hall 1 on Jan 12. Ticket prices range from $148 to $288 and will go on sale publicly on Saturday at 10am. Fans can purchase tickets via Sistic.

Pre-sale will begin a day prior for IMC Live Global Fans, which are fans who are subscribed to the IMC Live Global Newsletter.

Taeyeon is no stranger to Singapore. She was one of the headline performers at South Korean pop music festival HallyuPopFest held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium earlier this year.

The K-pop idol, whose real name is Kim Tae-yeon, debuted with Girls Generation, then a nine-member act, in 2007.

The group rose to prominence with bubblegum hits like Gee, I Got A Boy and Mr Taxi and its members became part of the most prominent girl group fronting the Hallyu wave.

With her strong vocals, Taeyeon charmed fans of the group and later released solo songs such as I, featuring South Korean rapper Verbal Jint, to much success.

