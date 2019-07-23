K-pop star Kang Daniel to meet fans in Singapore on Aug 16

SINGAPORE - K-pop idol Kang Daniel will be coming to Singapore, the first stop of his fan meeting tour titled Colour On Me.

The 22-year-old pop idol will meet his fans on Aug 16 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Fans hoping to catch Kang in action can purchase tickets - priced between $98 and $298 - from 10am on Saturday (July 27) via Sports Hub Tix ticketing channels.

Kang is one of the most bankable solo male acts in K-pop. His debut album Colour On Me has surpassed 450,000 pre-orders before its scheduled release on Thursday.

He also broke a world record previously held by Pope Francis for gaining one million followers on Instagram in the shortest amount of time. He clocked 11 hours and 36 minutes, breaking the Pope’s 12-hour record.

The singer, who finished first in the second season of reality competition series Produce 101 (2017), was part of the boyband Wanna One - formed by the top 11 finalists of the same competition.

The group disbanded in January this year after their contract ended.

Despite being one of the most prominent members of the group, Kang's solo activities were put on hold after the disbandment due to a contract dispute which led to a months-long lawsuit between Kang and his former talent agency LM Entertainment.

He won the lawsuit and is now managed by the talent agency he set up - Konnect Entertainment.