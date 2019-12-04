K-pop star Kang Daniel suspends performances due to depression

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - K-pop star Kang Daniel has temporarily halted entertainment activities, his management company said on Wednesday (Dec 4), citing Kang's ongoing struggle with depression and panic disorder.

Kang has cancelled recordings for television programmes, including Show! Champion, an MBC music programme that was scheduled for Wednesday.

"Securing enough rest for the artist's condition is the first priority," management agency Konnect Entertainment said in a statement, adding that Kang's depression has worsened recently.

The announcement came just as Kang was about to start promoting his new song, TOUCHIN'.

Kang debuted in 2017 with 11-member boy band Wanna One, which was formed through the second season of the K-pop competition series, Produce 101. Kang was the front runner throughout the season.

Earlier this year, Kang became embroiled in a legal dispute with his former agency, LM Entertainment, as he debuted as a solo artist.

Although the case ended with the court ruling in Kang's favour on the exclusive contract dispute, he was reported to have been under great stress during the period.

His first solo album, Colour On Me, released amid the legal wrangling, was not actively promoted.

Kang posted several messages on his official website this week, including one reading, "Ever since I was part of a group, I have endured unjust situations and all kinds of rumours… but I am really just so tired."

"The photos of myself kneeling at the end of Wanna One concert and all my emotions have become an object of ridicule… the fact that I am me is just too difficult," another message reads.

Over the past two months, three young artists in the South Korean entertainment industry have been found dead, raising awareness of an unsavoury side of the industry.

Sulli and Goo Hara, both K-pop singers and actresses, were found dead at their homes in October and November, respectively, after becoming the centre of malicious gossip on social media.

On Tuesday, Cha In-ha, a 27-year-old actor, was also found dead at home.