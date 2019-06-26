K-pop group Nu'est to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium in August

SINGAPORE - K-pop boy band Nu'est will be back in Singapore for their first solo concert, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on August 24.

The quintet, which was one of the acts featured at music festival HallyuPopFest in May, is known for hits such as Face (2012), Action (2012) and Bet Bet, released in April.

Formed in 2012, the group comprises JR, Aron, Baekho, Minhyun and Ren. They have released two albums, Re:Birth (2014) and Bridge The World (2015).

The have also released six EPs, including Happily Ever After, which went to No. 1 on the Korean charts after it was released in April. The EP also peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard World Album charts.

The Singapore show is part of a tour that kicked off in Seoul in April and includes stops in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Taiwan.

Tickets from $148 to $268 go on sale for Singtel customers on June 28 at noon, through Sports Hub Tix ticketing channels, and for Live Nation members on June 29 at 12 noon, from www.livenation.sg.

General tickets go on sale on June 30 at noon through Sports Hub Tix ticketing channels.