K-pop group NCT 127 bring their Neo City world tour to Singapore in July

SINGAPORE - K-pop group NCT 127 will perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 20, a show that is part of their debut global tour, Neo City.

The Seoul-based sub-group of all-male act NCT, or Neo Culture Technology, is known for hits such as Cherry Bomb (2017) and Regular (2018). The 217 in their name is a nod to Seoul's longitudinal coordinate.

They released their debut EP, NCT #127, in 2016 and most recent and fourth EP, We Are Superhuman, in 2019. Both went to No. 1 on the South Korean charts.

We Are Superhuman also peaked at No. 11 on Billboard's main United States album chart and topped its world, digital and independent album charts. It also topped the iTunes album charts in 23 countries including the United States, Japan and Singapore.

Tickets to the NCT 127 World Tour 'Neo City: Singapore - The Origin' are priced from $168 to $288. Pre-sale tickets for Singtel customers start on June at 10am, while general ticket sales start on June 23 at noon through Sports Hub Tix ticketing channels (www.sportshub.com.sg).