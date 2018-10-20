K-pop girl group Red Velvet's Joy injures right arm during concert

SINGAPORE - A member of popular K-pop girl group Red Velvet had to leave for the hospital an hour into its concert here on Saturday evening (Oct 20).

Member Joy injured her right arm during the performance, which is the group's first solo concert in Singapore.

At about 7pm, the quintet performing at The Star Theatre abruptly stopped and addressed the audience, claiming that there was a problem with member Joy's earpiece.

The group tried to buy time for about 15 minutes by chatting to the audience about dyeing their hair and Singaporean food, with the aid of a translator.

Joy then emerged from the backstage with her right arm in a cast. In tears, she told the packed theatre in Korean: "I'm really sorry. I really wanted to perform today but I have to go to the hospital now."

The Straits Times understands Joy may have injured herself from the vigorous choreography during the high-energy performance.

Some in the audience could be seen crying, as the other four members of the group - Irene, Yeri, Seulgi and Wendy - continued to perform without Joy.

Tickets for Saturday's performance ranged from $168 to $288.

Related Story K-pop girl group Red Velvet to hold first concert in Singapore

The group, which debuted in 2014 under star-making machine SM Entertainment, topped the Billboard World Albums Chart with their second album Perfect Velvet released last November.

ST has contacted the organiser Rock Records for comment.

Additional reporting by Tee Zhuo