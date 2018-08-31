K-pop girl group Red Velvet to hold first concert in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Popular K-pop girl group Red Velvet will hold their first solo concert in Singapore in October.

Fans of the quintet can catch the group - composed of members Irene, Yeri, Joy, Seulgi and Wendy - live on Oct 20 at The Star Theatre.

Tickets, which range from $168 to $288, will go on sale next Saturday (Sept 8) via Apactix ticketing channels.

Their concert, titled Redmare, kicked off in Seoul earlier this month at the Seoul Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium, where the girls performed two sold-out shows over two days to some 10,000 fans in total. The concert follows the concept of an amusement park and is divided into five segments.

The group, which debuted in 2014 under star-making machine SM Entertainment, is expected to perform hits such as Ice Cream Cake, Power Up, Russian Roulette, Peek-A-Boo and Happiness.

Red Velvet is one of the hottest K-pop girl groups currently. Their second album Perfect Velvet, released last November, topped the Billboard World Albums Chart.

Their latest mini-album Summer Magic, which was released earlier this month, topped the iTunes Albums chart in 28 regions. The lead single of the album Power Up also dominated South Korean charts, achieving what is known as an "all-kill" by topping various major music charts there.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre WHEN: Oct 20, 6pm ADMISSION: $168 to $288 from Apactix (www.apactix.com) Tickets are also available at the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office, The Star Performing Arts Centre box office and all SingPost outlets

For more information on the concert, please visit www.facebook.com/OneProductionSingapore.