K-pop girl group Itzy to hold debut showcase in Singapore in December

SINGAPORE - K-pop girl group Itzy will be coming to Singapore for a debut showcase in December.

The five-piece group's debut showcase in Singapore will be held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on Dec 13.

Aside from Singapore, Itzy members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna will also bring their showcase tour to Asian cities like Jakarta, Macao, Taipei, Manila and Bangkok.

Itzy, which debuted in February this year under the renowned label JYP Entertainment, is one of the most popular rookie groups of late.

They broke records with their debut single Dalla Dalla, which reached over 100 million views on YouTube in less than two months, making the song the fastest K-pop debut music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube.

They also achieved their first music show win - a sign of a group's health and success in K-pop, just nine days after their debut - the fastest ever for a K-pop girl group.