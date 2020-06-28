K-pop girl group Blackpink beat BTS record with new song How You Like That

SEOUL - It is not often that K-pop juggernaut BTS are beaten in the record books.

However, K-pop girl group Blackpink did just that when How You Like That, their new music video released on Friday (June 26), received 82.4 million views in the first 24 hours of their release on YouTube.

They beat the previous record held by BTS, which received 74.6 million views in the first 24 hours after their single Boy With Luv was released in April 2019.

Boy With Luv, which featured American pop star Halsey, is the main track on BTS' sixth EP, Map Of The Soul: Persona.

Blackpink's music video also beat another BTS record when it became the fastest video in YouTube history to reach 100 million views in 32 hours, at about 2.23am on Sunday, according to their label YG Entertainment.

BTS' video previously achieved that feat in more than 37 hours.

According to YG, the song is also the No. 1 song on the iTunes charts in more than 60 countries.

How You Like That is Blackpink's first single since their EP Kill This Love was released in April 2019. Their full-length album is set for a September release.

Blackpink also released the record-breaking song Sour Candy, a collaboration with American pop singer Lady Gaga, earlier this month.

The girl group, which debuted in 2016, comprises Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose.