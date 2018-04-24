K-drama sweetheart Park Shin Hye in star in tvN's new fantasy romance

SEOUL - K-drama sweetheart Park Shin Hye is starring in a tvN fantasy romance, Memories Of Alhambra.

Her agency on Monday confirmed her role in the show by Song Jae Jung, the writer of the fantasy romances W and Nine, said South Korean reports.

Park will pair up with Hyun Bin, the star of the drama Secret Garden, for the first time. In Memories Of Alhambra, his character is a businessman who visits Spain and stays in an old hostel run by Park's character.

Park's last drama was Doctors in 2016, and Hyun's, Hyde, Jekyll, Me in 2015.

Memories Of Alhambra will start shooting in May and premiere in the second half of the year, said reports.

Cable channel tvN has been betting big on fantasy romances. It had a huge hit in Goblin, which debuted at the end of 2016, though A Korean Odyssey, which premiered at the end of 2017, was a more modest success.