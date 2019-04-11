JYJ singer Park Yoochun says he did not supply former fiancee with drugs

SEOUL - His former fiancee Hwang Ha-na is under investigation for alleged drug use but pop group JYJ's Park Yoochun said he did not provide her with drugs.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday (April 10), he added: "When I saw the report that Hwang Ha-na said a celebrity offered her drugs, I was so scared that the person could be mistaken for me.

"I was terrified by the thought that I could be labelled a drug user even though I never did drugs."

He revealed that he received threats from Hwang, a grand-daughter of Namyang Dairy founder Hong Doo-young, after they broke up.

"I was sorry for her and had a sense of responsibility as she was with me in 2017, the toughest period of my life. She abruptly contacted me and came to my house to complain, but I tried to comfort her and apologised to her.

"It was very painful, and I slept after taking prescribed sleeping pills."

According to The Korea Herald, Park, 32, said he thought about breaking up with Hwang, 31, early last year. The two were engaged in 2017 but broke up in May 2018.

"I knew that Hwang Ha-na was taking sleeping pills too, but that had nothing to do with me. She never told me that she had a criminal record for drugs or said anything about illegal substances.

"She just told me her depression symptoms worsened after we broke up and she had hard feelings towards me."

Park refuted talk that he gave her drugs.

"I've been working hard, enduring hardships and pushing myself every day to rebuild my acting career. It's unthinkable that I would use drugs or even think about using them, since that would make all my efforts go to waste."

Hwang was arrested recently over drug use.