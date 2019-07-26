Justin Bieber back in favour in China, with singer rolling out Weibo account

In 2017, Justin Bieber was banned from performing in China over what the authorities labelled as bad behaviour.

But it looks like the singer has been forgiven after he popped up with his Weibo account.

Describing himself as a "famous Canadian singer", Bieber, 25, put up his first Weibo post on July 17, telling fans that he was "excited to share updates from my life".

He has since followed up with a photo of himself to highlight his new streetwear label Drew House, and a video of the remix version of Billie Eilish's Bad Guy, a song that he is featured on.

The rash of updates seems to have worked, with Bieber harvesting more than a million Weibo followers in less than a week, reported the supchina portal.

In 2017, the authorities, in announcing the ban, also offered advice on how the singer could earn their trust again.

"We hope that as Bieber matures, he can continue to improve his own words and actions, and truly become a singer beloved by the public," they stated.

Maybe the fact that he is now married to model Hailey Baldwin, 22, and has become more spiritual has convinced the authorities that Bieber has finally turned the corner.

Could a tour of China be next on the cards?