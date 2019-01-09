Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave her blessing for the film On The Basis Of Sex

LOS ANGELES - In her 80s, American Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has become an unlikely pop-culture darling among liberals in the United States, especially millennials.

Because of her spirited disagreements with her conservative colleagues and history of fighting for disadvantaged groups, the 85-year-old has acquired a patina of cool unprecedented for a Supreme Court judge.

This has inspired countless memes, the rapper-worthy nickname "Notorious RBG" and now a feature film, On The Basis Of Sex, which opens in Singapore today.

Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 2016) plays Ginsburg as a tireless young lawyer and devoted wife and mother.

She is shown overcoming rampant sexism and other obstacles - including raising a child and nursing a sick husband while she was in Harvard Law School - before launching a groundbreaking case to reverse gender discrimination in the United States.

Speaking to The Straits Times and other press in Beverly Hills last year (2018), the cast and screenwriter - Ginsburg's nephew Daniel Stiepleman - say they had the judge's blessing to make the film.

Says Jones, 35: "Ruth had been involved from the very beginning and, like a good lawyer, she'd been meticulous about (reading) all the drafts of the script. She had approved all the casting.

"We had her blessing, which I feel is the only way that you'd want to make something like this, which is such an intimate portrait."

Stiepleman, 35, says his aunt "loved the movie". After seeing it, she said: "I'm just so glad it's joyous - that's what the 1970s was like for me. As feminists, we weren't angry all the time; we weren't depressed. We felt like the world was changing for the better and we were at the forefront of that change. It was a really optimistic time."

The cast also reveal Justice Ginsburg was rather taken with Armie Hammer, the Call Me By Your Name (2017) actor who plays her beloved late husband Martin Ginsburg.

When the actors first met her, "she couldn't take her eyes off Armie", Jones recalls with a laugh.

The 35-year-old British actress - who was Oscar-nominated for the biopic The Theory of Everything (2014) - says it was intimidating portraying her.

"I was taking on one of the most beloved and most iconic women in history so I definitely didn't take it on lightly."

"And then meeting Justice Ginsburg herself, we were all quite nervous because you have so much respect for her integrity. There aren't many people around at the moment in positions of power who have their principles intact. So at first you kind of want to curtsy or bow."

In addition to her stellar career, the movie explores Ginsburg's relationship with her husband Martin and her daughter, Jane, who both supported her legal ambitions.

But according to a recent New York Times interview with Stiepleman, the film had trouble getting financing because potential backers felt it was "far-fetched" that Martin was so supportive, and wanted to see more conflict between the two.

Yet this was simply not the case, the writer says.

"My first instinct was that terrible cliché of, 'Oh, she's working mum - therefore she's too busy to deal with her kids and they must have tension about that.' But the fact that it was a true story meant that I couldn't fall back on cliché - I had to go with what was there.

"I went to (her daughter) Jane and said, 'Did you feel neglected because your parents were both working?'. And Jane said, 'Oh, I would have killed to feel neglected. ' "

Stiepleman drew on what he had seen of the Ginsburgs' marriage himself.

"My wife and I really looked to Ruth and Marty as our role models - like, this is what a marriage is supposed to look like. I was in this privileged position where I had them as role models, and it helped my marriage and it helped my career and it helped me be a better man and a better father. And I realised that was something I could share with other people."

As idyllic as Justice Ginsburg's marriage was, however, Jones says it was important to reflect the very real struggles in her life.

"It's so important telling this story about how difficult it was for Ruth Bader Ginsburg - how she was fighting on every single front, not only because of her gender but because she didn't come from a privileged background.

"She had doors continually slammed in her face, and (it's about) how much strength and persistence it took to get to the position she was in."

On The Basis Of Sex opens on Jan 10.