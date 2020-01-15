Joker leads race for Oscars

Joker, the movie based on the comic-book villain, stole away with the most nominations on Monday with 11 nods, the most of any film.

While the origin story of the anti-hero was expected to do well, few expected a haul of this size.

It gained nods in the predicted categories, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Director for Todd Phillips, but grabbed more in other categories, such as Cinematography, Original Score and Film Editing.

Overall, Hollywood once again showed that it is ruled by the major studios and insiders when it largely shut out films made by those outside the system.

South Korean actor Song Kang-ho, who plays the wily patriarch of the poor Kim family in dark comedy Parasite, failed to secure a supporting actor nomination, despite rave reviews for his work.

But the biggest loser of the day is the drama-comedy The Farewell, from Chinese-American film-maker Lulu Wang.

The film was tipped to do well in the major categories, including Best Picture, Best Leading Actress for Awkwafina, Best Supporting Actress for Zhao Shuzhen, Best Original Screenplay and even a dark horse chance of a Best Director nod for Wang.

The indie production failed to secure a nomination in any category.

Making it more of a shock is how Awkwafina just a week ago won the Golden Globe in the Best Actress - Motion Picture Comedy or Musical category.

List of nominees

BEST PICTURE •Ford V Ferrari •The Irishman •Jojo Rabbit •Joker •Little Women •Marriage Story •1917 •Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood •Parasite BEST DIRECTOR •Martin Scorsese, The Irishman •Todd Phillips, Joker •Sam Mendes, 1917 •Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood •Bong Joon-ho, Parasite BEST ACTRESS •Cynthia Erivo, Harriet •Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story •Saoirse Ronan, Little Women •Charlize Theron, Bombshell •Renee Zellweger, Judy BEST ACTOR •Antonio Banderas, Pain And Glory •Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood •Adam Driver, Marriage Story •Joaquin Phoenix, Joker •Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS •Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell •Laura Dern, Marriage Story •Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit •Florence Pugh, Little Women •Margot Robbie, Bombshell BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR •Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood •Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes •Al Pacino, The Irishman •Joe Pesci, The Irishman •Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood BEST ANIMATED FEATURE •How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World •I Lost My Body •Klaus •Missing Link •Toy Story 4 BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY •The Irishman •Jojo Rabbit •Joker •Little Women •The Two Popes BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY •Knives Out •Marriage Story •1917 •Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood •Parasite

The major exception to nonHollywood films faring poorly is Parasite. Despite its handicap as a "foreign language" film - which means the mostly American Oscar voters have to watch it with subtitles - and Song's overlooked performance, it made deep inroads into the major categories.

As expected, it scored nods in the Best Director, Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and International Feature Film (formerly called Best Foreign Language) categories, to which more were added in the Production Design and Editing categories, for a total of six nominations.

Director Bong Joon-ho's Parasite is the first South Korean movie nominated for a Best Picture Oscar; it had been the first South Korean film to win the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Little Women, the critically acclaimed adaptation of the classic novel, had its director Greta Gerwig shut out of the Best Director roll call. With her absence, that category is now all-male.

Coming after Joker's 11 nominations are Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Sam Mendes' 1917 and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, forming a three-way tie with 10 nods each.

The winners of the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced the night of Feb 9 in Los Angeles (Feb 10 morning in Singapore).