Joanne Peh to remain in China with kids

Joanne Peh said her husband is returning to Singapore but she is staying put in China with her two children because of personal matters.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 36-year-old actress wrote: "This Chinese New Year is unlike any other year. The Wuhan virus has caused widespread fear as people stay indoors and avoid visiting."

She added that masks, anti-bacterial sprays are sold out, while restaurants are peddling raw ingredients outside their premises because no one is patronising them.

Peh, actor-husband Qi Yuwu, 43, and their children celebrated Chinese New Year in Guangzhou.

"While I am thankful that the family is together in spite of the circumstances, my spirits are dampened by what we are hearing and watching in the news.

"Today's weather in Guangzhou is beautiful, sunny and pretty cold, so even though our hearts are burdened by the uncertain nature of what's happening, my husband and I squeezed out time to take a walk, just the two of us, because tomorrow, he'd be flying back to Singapore while I remain here with the children to finish up some personal matters.

"To all who are separated from your loved ones, it isn't a great feeling, but stay strong, be safe and keep the light shining in your heart."

In response to a netizen's question about why her kids cannot head back to Singapore with Qi, Peh said the personal matters she referred to were linked to her two-year-old son and four-year-old daughter.

Qi also posted online, writing about his mixed feelings about flying back to Singapore without his family.