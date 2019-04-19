JJ Lin clinches top two spots on U1000 Music Countdown Chart

SINGAPORE - Songs by Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin took the top two spots in this year's U1000 Music Countdown Chart, while a song from popular Chinese drama Story of Yanxi Palace, clinched third place.

Lin's Little Big Us was No 1, followed by another of his song, Twilight, and Chinese singer Lu Hu's The Sound of Snow Falling, the closing theme song of Yanxi Palace.

The chart is SPH Radio station UFM100.3's list of top 1,000 songs and part of an annual campaign by the radio station to identify the most popular Mandarin pop songs among listeners every year.

This is the chart's seventh edition, and the results were announced at the outdoor plaza at Capitol Singapore on Friday (April 19), where a crowd of UFM100.3 listeners gathered to cheer and sing along as the chart rankings were announced.

Chinese singer Tia Ray's Shuo San Jiu San (Be Apart) took the fourth place, and Chinese singer Kelly Yu's Ti Mian (Decent) clinched the fifth position.

Also in the top 10 were A-Lin's A Kind Of Sorrow, Hebe Tian's A Little Happiness, Jay Chou's Love Confession, Liu Wen-cheng's Drizzle in March and Dave Wang's A Game A Dream.

UFM100.3's assistant programme director Christie Ng, also known as Xiaozhu, said: "U1000 has always been the people's chart. They like the songs, they nominate and vote. The songs usually reflect what is trending currently."

She pointed out that it came as no surprise that this year, local actor Aloysius Pang's song, Black Tears, made it to the list of 2,000 shortlisted songs. Pang died in January this year after a military training accident.

"His final ranking of 137 shows he is deeply loved and missed by Singaporeans," she said.

She added that the number of nominations and votes this year broke all records. "U1000 is gaining momentum every year. If this continues, we may need the Singapore Indoor Stadium for our finale countdown one day."

UFM100.3's assistant music director Hu Tian Pei said: "It is not surprising that the soundtracks of movies and TV series did well this year."

Looking ahead, he expects Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou, Hong Kong singer Eason Chan and Singaporean songbird Stefanie Sun to perform well in next year's chart.

"Chou is expected to release a new album and go on tour soon, while Chan has been focusing on producing music that he believes in," he said

"Next year will be Sun's 20th year in showbiz, and that will definitely bring about a wave of memories."

To view the full list of songs on the U1000 Music Countdown Chart, visit www.ufm1003.sg/u1000.