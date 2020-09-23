Jewel In The Palace actress Lee Young-ae enjoys a day out with her twins

Actress Lee Young-ae (left) became a household name in Asia after acting in the popular historical drama Jewel In The Palace in 2003.
Actress Lee Young-ae (left) became a household name in Asia after acting in the popular historical drama Jewel In The Palace in 2003.PHOTOS: LEE YOUNG-AE/INSTAGRAM
Published
1 hour ago
rueyyan@sph.com.sg

South Korean actress Lee Young-ae has remained largely out of the limelight after she married Korean-American businessman Jeong Ho-yeong in 2009 and gave birth to twins - son Seung-kwon and daughter Seung-bin - in 2011.

Lee, 49, became a household name in Asia after acting in the popular historical drama Jewel In The Palace in 2003.

She then starred in director Park Chan-wook’s thriller flick, Sympathy For Lady Vengeance (2005), but left show business after that to be a housewife and stay-at-home mother to her twins.

On Tuesday (Sept 22), the mother of two posted a photo of herself with her children. They were masked up and apparently enjoying a day out on a field trip.

Lee and Seung-kwon are seen placing their hands cheekily on Seung-bin's head.

Motherhood seems to agree with Lee on screen as well.

When she returned to acting in 2017, she played Shin Saimdang, the 16th-century painter and poet who is perhaps the most famous mother in Korean history, in the television series Saimdang.

She recently played a determined mother who is looking for her missing son in the mystery thriller Bring Me Home (2019).

너무 , 마냥 , 그저, 소. 확. 행. ~^^;;
View this post on Instagram

너무 , 마냥 , 그저, 소. 확. 행. ~^^;;

A post shared by 이영애 (@leeyoungae0824) on

 
Topics: 

Branded Content