Jeff Bridges to receive lifetime achievement honour at Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges will receive a lifetime achievement award at January's Golden Globes ceremony for his wide range of work, from Western film True Grit (2010) to comedy The Big Lebowski (1998), the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said on Monday (Dec 17).

Bridges will be honoured by the HFPA with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an annual accolade given to a person who has made a lasting impact on the world of film.

The 69-year-old actor has been nominated for five Golden Globes and won once for his role as a faded country music star in 2009 drama Crazy Heart. That performance also earned Bridges an Oscar. He also famously played the slacker known as The Dude in The Big Lebowski.

"Bridges' brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades," HFPA president Meher Tatna said in a statement.

The DeMille Award is named after the influential Hollywood director who spanned both the silent and sound eras of film. Past winners have included Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford and Meryl Streep.

The award will be handed out at the Jan 6 Golden Globes telecast in Beverly Hills, California.