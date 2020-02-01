Jay Chou's shows in HK postponed

HONG KONG • It looks like Hong Kong fans of Mandopop star Jay Chou will have to wait longer to see him perform. He was scheduled to hold six concerts at Hong Kong Disneyland last December as part of his world tour, but they were postponed due to the Hong Kong protests.

According to Hong Kong's Oriental Daily News, the outdoor concerts will now be postponed to November, at the same avenue.

Mr Simon Tse, marketing director for the concerts, said the organisers are still in negotiations with the Hong Kong government and Disneyland on the exact dates.

Mr Tse said the organisers felt it would not be suitable to hold the shows in April or May due to the Wuhan virus epidemic. They also ruled out June, July and August due to the rainy and typhoon seasons.

Several concerts in Hong Kong and mainland China have been cancelled in the wake of the Wuhan virus outbreak, including those by Andy Lau, Jolin Tsai, Fish Leong and Wang Leehom.

Meanwhile, Chou and his wife, actress-model Hannah Quinlivan, have reportedly donated 3 million yuan (S$589,000) to Hubei Charity Federation (HCF) to help in the fight against the virus. Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak, is the capital city of Hubei in China.

In South Korea, boy band Super Junior have donated 10,000 masks to the Community Chest of Korea for children and youth.

However, a similar move by Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu has proved controversial in Taiwan after she bought 10,000 face masks in Japan and sent them to Wuhan.

Her move earned praises from Chinese netizens, but was slammed at home by those who said she should have helped the Taiwanese first.

Her husband, Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, has stepped in to defuse the situation by disclosing on Weibo on Thursday that he has bought 10,000 face masks in Taipei with the help of some friends.

He said he would send 5,000 of the face masks to his hotel, S Hotel in Taipei, and distribute them free to his staff and the guests. The other 5,000 masks will be distributed to residents nearby in Taipei.