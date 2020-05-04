Coronavirus: Jay Chou's restaurant in Taipei to close

Even Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou's restaurant has not been spared by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Friday, the Mr J French-Italian restaurant announced on Facebook that its last day of operation will be on May 31.

The restaurant, which is located on the grounds of Taipei Medical University, reminded customers that access to the campus is restricted due to the pandemic.

It said customers should inform the security guards they are going to dine there so that staff from the restaurant can go to the entrance to receive them.

The eatery opened in 2007 and was featured in the movie Secret (2007), starring Chou, Gwei Lun-mei and Anthony Wong. It was also the directorial debut of Chou, now 41.

The restaurant has many items linked to Secret, including the piano and the desk seen in the movie. It plays Chou's songs in the background and has posters of the star on the wall.

It has also become a "must-go" place for Chou's fans when they visit Taipei, as he has held celebrations there when he won awards.

The restaurant is a joint venture between the singer-actor and his friends. There was another branch in Taipei, but that one closed in 2013.

Another eatery, Mr J Fujiwara Tofu Shop, closed in 2015. It was modelled after the shop in Chou's movie Initial D (2005), a film adaptation of the Japanese manga series of the same name.

Taiwanese actor-director Peter Ho's spa Hydro Mode also announced last month that it will be closing in late June due to a huge drop in the number of customers because of the pandemic.