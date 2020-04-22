Jay Chou's Instagram post leads fans to speculate that new music is coming

An Instagram post by Jay Chou has led fans to speculate that he may be releasing new music.

On Monday (April 20), the Taiwanese singer posted a painting from German artist Albert Oehlen, along with the caption: "I have started producing." The picture shows a hand playing the piano.

The picture has since gained over 50,000 likes, with many fans speculating that this could mean that new music is on the way.

"Waiting for your new album," said one. "Can you hurry up? I can't wait," commented another fan. Chou has not yet responded to the speculations on his Instagram page.

His last studio album, Jay Chou's Bedtime Stories, was released in 2016.

The 41-year-old singer released his debut album, Jay, in 2000. He has won many awards, such as Best Mandarin Album in the 2001 Golden Melody Awards, a Taiwanese music awards ceremony and Best New Performer in the 2006 Hong Kong Film Awards for his role in Hong Kong action film Initial D (2005).

He is married to Taiwanese Australian actress and model Hannah Quinlivan. The couple has two children.