Jay Chou seeks old house in Taipei

Jay Chou is the most followed Taiwanese artist on Instagram.
Jay Chou is the most followed Taiwanese artist on Instagram.PHOTO: JAY CHOU/FACEBOOK
Published
23 min ago
rueyyan@sph.com.sg

TAIPEI - The most followed Taiwanese artist on Instagram, Jay Chou usually uses the account to share bits and pieces of his life with his fans .

However, the Mandopop singer seems to have found a new use for his IG: house hunting.

On Thursday night (July 9), the 41-year-old superstar posted two photos of a Japanese-style house, and wrote: "There was an old house opposite my grandmother's home when I lived there during my younger years. I even wrote the song Terrace Field to express my hope of preserving such old houses and buildings."

Chou joked that if his frequent collaborator, Taiwanese lyricist Vincent Fang, has such a house for a working studio, he would not have to wait too long for the lyrics.

The singer-songwriter then asked his followers to message him if they knew of any such houses for sale or rental in Taipei.

His fans left comments under his post, with many of them recommending old buildings in the cities where they lived.

Taiwanese singer Ashin, songwriter and vocalist of Taiwanese band Mayday, decided to have a bit of fun and cheekily left a comment seeking more "Vincent Fangs".

This led to a bout of bantering between him and Chou, and more than 220 other comments from netizens.

小時候住在外婆家的時候 對面就是這樣的老房子 當時還寫了梯田這首歌 內容就是在說希望保有這樣的老房子 老建築 如果方文山有這樣的工作室 歌詞應該不用等太久😂 台北如果有這樣的老房子要出售或出租 @我喔 🤣
Topics: 

Branded Content