Jay Chou receives $446,000 Lamborghini SUV from wife for Christmas

What will you be receiving from your Secret Santa this Christmas?

Probably not a Lamborghini Urus - unless you're Jay Chou.

The Taiwanese superstar received the Urus, which has been touted as one of the fastest SUVs on the market, from his wife Hannah Quinlivan during a Christmas gift exchange with friends.

On Saturday, Chou, 39, posted a photo of him and his wife, 25, with their new ride, recounting the surprise that Quinlivan had arranged.

She had prepared a scavenger hunt for him which started with a hint in a shoebox and ended with him finding his Urus in the garage, Chou wrote.

According to the Mandopop star's post, it is the first time he has received a car from a woman.

The SUV, which launched this year with a listed price of NT$9,998,900 (S$446,000), is also a birthday present for the singer-songwriter. Chou will turn 40 next year.

In Singapore, the Urus retails for $799,000 without a certificate of entitlement.