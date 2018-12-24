Jay Chou receives $446,000 Lamborghini SUV from wife for Christmas

The Lamborghini Urus, which Jay Chou received from his wife Hannah Quinlivan for Christmas, is one of the fastest SUVs on the market. PHOTO: LAMBORGHINI
The Lamborghini Urus, which Jay Chou received from his wife Hannah Quinlivan for Christmas, is one of the fastest SUVs on the market. PHOTO: LAMBORGHINI
Published
1 hour ago
yuntingc@sph.com.sg

What will you be receiving from your Secret Santa this Christmas?

Probably not a Lamborghini Urus - unless you're Jay Chou.

The Taiwanese superstar received the Urus, which has been touted as one of the fastest SUVs on the market, from his wife Hannah Quinlivan during a Christmas gift exchange with friends.

On Saturday, Chou, 39, posted a photo of him and his wife, 25, with their new ride, recounting the surprise that Quinlivan had arranged.

She had prepared a scavenger hunt for him which started with a hint in a shoebox and ended with him finding his Urus in the garage, Chou wrote.

According to the Mandopop star's post, it is the first time he has received a car from a woman.

The SUV, which launched this year with a listed price of NT$9,998,900 (S$446,000), is also a birthday present for the singer-songwriter. Chou will turn 40 next year.

In Singapore, the Urus retails for $799,000 without a certificate of entitlement. 

今年的聖誕交換禮物竟然串通朋友們讓我抽到 @hannah_quinlivan 準備的鞋盒 裡面打開開始各種遊戲指示 最後一個閉上眼走到車庫 眼睛睜開真的嚇傻了...,,,,,謝謝你精心策劃準備的生日禮物 😍 Thank u for this Birthday gift my love @hannah_quinlivan 😘😘 #人生第一次被女生送車 #uglysweater #christmasgift #birthdaygift
Topics: 

Branded Content