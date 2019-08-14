Japan's top cosplayer Enako can make $130,000 in just one day

Want to meet Japan's top cosplayer Enako?

You can take a photo of her but it is best that you take along a camera with a long-focus lens.

Enako, who again drew hordes of fans at the recent Comiket Market in Tokyo, is so popular that security staff do not allow fans to come too close to her.

Instead, she struck winsome poses for fans in the centre of a cordoned-off zone, with fans crowding the perimeter.

The 25-year-old, according to the SoraNews24 portal, makes about US$10,000 (S$13,850) a month from cosplay-linked activities, such as appearances and merchandise sales.

Last year, she reportedly made S$130,000 in just one day at Comiket, reaping huge dividends from a cultural phenomenon that caught her interest back in 2007.

After the big turnout over the weekend confirmed her status as cosplay queen, Enako, who is also a singer and actress, posted her appreciation, thanking the fans for turning up in the intense summer heat.

Comiket, which also showcases manga and anime, drew a record 730,000 turnout over four days.