Japanese voice actress Kana Hanazawa announces marriage a day after fellow voice actress Nana Mizuki

A day after Japanese voice actress Nana Mizuki announced her marriage on Tuesday (July 7), voice actress Kana Hanazawa followed suit and said she would also be tying the knot.

Her husband-to-be is fellow voice actor Kensho Ono, 30.

Hanazawa, 31, tweeted in Japanese: "Kensho Ono and I are getting married. Ono is an optimistic person while I worry easily, but he has always provided me with courage gently.

"As husband and wife, we will support each other and strive to take our relationship to the next level. We hope everyone can give us your blessings and support."

She also posted the announcement in Chinese on her Weibo account on Wednesday.

Hanazawa and Ono were first linked in 2017 when they were spotted by Japanese magazine Shukan Bunshun entering a high-end apartment in Tokyo together. They confirmed later they were dating after the photos were published in the tabloid magazine.

Hanazawa is famous for her voice roles in several animated series, including the Monogatari series (2009 to 2019), and director Makoto Shinkai's two animated films The Garden Of Words (2013) and Your Name (2016).

She is also a singer who has released 13 singles and five albums and held her first solo concert at the famous Nippon Budokan arena in 2015.

Onois famous for being the Japanese dub voice of Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film series (2001 to 2011).

He is also known for voicing Tetsuya Kuroko, the titular protagonist in the animated TV series Kuroko's Basketball (2012 to 2015) and Giorno Giovanna, the protagonist in the animated series JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind (2018 to 2019).