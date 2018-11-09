Japanese remake of You Are The Apple Of My Eye set for Singapore release

TAIPEI - Still can hum the evocative theme song that gave an extra glow to growing-up Taiwanese movie You Are The Apple Of My Eye?

That 2011 film, which made big stars out of Kai Ko and Michelle Chen as school sweethearts, now has a Japanese remake that has opened in Japan and Taiwan.

Singapore movie buffs, who fell in love with the original release, can compare the two, with news that the remake is slated for release in South-east Asian countries too.

With the plot adapted from a semi-autobiographical novel of the same name by Taiwanese author Giddens Ko, the new version stars Yuki Yamada and Asuka Saito.