Japanese model-actress says sorry for husband's affair

TOKYO • Japanese model-actress Nozomi Sasaki has apologised for her husband's infidelity after he was exposed by the media.

Sasaki, 32, has been married to comedian and television presenter Ken Watabe, 47, for three years, and the couple have a one-year-old son.

Last week, Watabe quit eight programmes, including chat show King's Brunch and Love Music, after a Japanese magazine accused him of having improper relationships with several women.

Watabe apologised to his wife through his agency after the scandal came to light.

Sasaki did not comment, but sources reportedly close to her said she would not divorce him for the sake of their son. However, she has deleted photos of the two of them together from Instagram.

Last Friday, in her first public reaction, she posted an apology on Instagram together with an all-white photo.

She said she and her husband had had a good talk and she hoped for everyone's understanding over his indiscretion.

The actress also asked for privacy for the sake of her young child and neighbours.

Sasaki is known for acting in movies such as Ju-On: The Beginning Of The End (2014) and My Korean Teacher (2016).