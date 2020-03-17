Japanese band One OK Rock postpones Singapore gig

SINGAPORE - Japanese rock band One OK Rock is the latest music act to postpone their Singapore concert amid growing concerns over the Covid-19 outbreak.

The four-man band were scheduled to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 9 this year but on Tuesday (March 17), concert organiser Live Nation announced that the show will be postponed.

In a statement, it said that it is currently in discussion with the artist management on the rescheduled show date. However, if the venue is not available on the rescheduled date, the show may have to be relocated to a different venue or cancelled.

The ticket launch date of March 6 and 7 had been previously postponed by Live Nation.

Other acts that have postponed or cancelled their concerts in Singapore due to the coronavirus include K-pop acts such as Taeyeon, Got7, Winner, Hyukoh, Norwegian band A-ha and Taiwanese singer-songwriter Yoga Lin.