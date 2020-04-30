James Corden takes a break from his talk show after eye-op

James Corden will be taking a break from his talk show The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The 41-year-old English host said that he underwent a minor surgery on his eye in a Twitter post on Thursday (April 30). He did not give details of the operation.

"I am doing well and recovering, but won't be able to film new episodes for a few nights," he wrote.

Since the coronavirus pandemic shut down production in the US entertainment industry in March, Corden has been broadcasting his show from his garage.

He continued: "Thank you to everyone who has been watching the Late Late Shows from my garage. I'll be back soon. Stay safe and well, everybody".