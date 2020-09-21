Jacky Wu hints that variety show may end due to Alien Huang's death

Alien Huang’s sister Huang Ting-ting posted this family photo on Aug 8 of (from left) her with her father, Alien Huang and a nephew. PHOTO: HUANG TING-TING/INSTAGRAM
Taiwanese television host Jacky Wu hinted that Mr Player, the popular outdoor variety programme he co-hosted with singer-host Alien Huang, may end after Huang's sudden death last week.

Wu was one of the more than 70 celebrities who attended Huang's three-day wake last Saturday.

The 36-year-old singer, actor and TV presenter was found dead at home last Wednesday. An autopsy concluded that he died of an aortic dissection, which had led to a blockage of his blood vessels.

An aortic dissection is a life-threatening condition which occurs when the inner layer of the aorta - the large blood vessel branching off the heart - tears.

Wu, 62, was at the wake for about two hours with his daughter, TV host Sandy Wu, and Kid Lin, the other Mr Player co-host yesterday.

Wu told Taiwanese media: "Kid and I are unable to continue recording the show. We will air the remaining five episodes we have recorded before discussing the next step."

He said he and Lin have written a song titled ? for Huang. They used the question mark to show they could not come to terms with their co-host's death at such a young age.

The lyrics include: "How far is heaven? Did you bring enough luggage?"

Other celebrities who attended the wake were Huang's ex-girlfriend, singer Rainie Yang; TV host Sam Tseng as well as actors Ann Hsu, James Wen and Sunny Wang.

His current girlfriend is cheerleader Wu Han-chun, whom he had been dating in secret for the past 1 1/2 years.

Taiwanese entertainer Show Lo, who co-hosted the long-running variety show 100% Entertainment with Huang, was believed to have gone to pay his respects at around midnight yesterday.

He posted on Instagram a photo of himself outside the wake venue and wrote: "I have come to see you. I hope you can hear me as I have many things to say to you. RIP."

Huang and Lo used to be good friends while hosting 100% Entertainment, but did not keep in touch when the former left the show after a misunderstanding.

Meanwhile, Huang's younger sister Huang Ting-ting lamented on social media how much she missed him and said she regretted not taking more photos with him.

She also posted a family photo taken before her brother's death.

