Jackie Chan, Zhang Ziyi tapped for movie about Mount Everest conquest

BEIJING - China's film industry is set to scale a new peak with shooting started on a Mount Everest movie.

To ensure that the film, tentatively called Climbers, reach new box-office heights, the producers have roped in big names Jackie Chan, Wu Jing (Wolf Warrior 2) and Jing Boran (Monster Hunt).

Zhang Ziyi is also being tapped to play a meteorologist who assists the mission, according to trade publication Hollywood Reporter.

Films with a nationalistic streak have been lapped up at the Chinese box office, with recent movie The Wandering Earth, for example, orbiting high with a plot detailing how Chinese astronauts saved the Earth from a rapidly expanding sun.

While that story was fictional, Climbers' is based on the true-life account of how a Chinese trio became the first in the world to climb Mount Everest's North Ridge in 1960.

They left a small statue of Chinese leader Mao Zedong on the summit of the world's highest mountain, before making a descent to help a fourth team member who was unable to complete the climb.

The movie, directed by Daniel Lee, is slated for release next year