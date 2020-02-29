Jackie Chan refutes rumours he was quarantined

HONG KONG • Hong Kong superstar Jackie Chan was seen in a recent video dining and singing with top police officers in a restaurant, together with other artists like Eric Tsang and Alan Tam.

Netizens had asked why the dinner participants were not wearing face masks given the coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong.

A netizen then claimed in an online forum that 60 people, including Chan, had been quarantined as there were four coronavirus cases at the hotel they were dining at.

Chan refuted the rumours swiftly on Thursday night as he wrote on his social media accounts: "First, I'd like to take this opportunity to say 'thank you' for everybody's concern.

"I'm very healthy and safe and haven't been quarantined. I've received many messages from friends asking if I'm okay. Your love and concern is so heartwarming."

The 65-year-old actor also thanked fans who sent him face masks. He has asked his staff to donate them through official organisations to those who need them most.

Last week, a Hong Kong policeman was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, becoming the first officer to test positive in the city. Dozens of other officers were quarantined as he had attended a banquet with 59 other cops.