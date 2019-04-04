Jackie Chan impresses ex-world snooker champion with trick shot

HONG KONG - Fans know that Jackie Chan have pulled off many jaw-dropping stunts in his movies.

But few know that he can also wow with trick shots at the snooker table.

Even former world snooker champion Ken Doherty was impressed when the two took on each other in a few frames in a friendly match in Hong Kong.

"Great (time) tonight in this man's company and (he) managed to complete a few trick shots," Doherty, 49, posted online, complete with a video of Chan, 64, at his best.

The video shows the action actor breaking the pink ball free from a circle of red balls and potting it in the side pocket.

Speaking to World Snooker, Doherty, who is competing in the China Open, said: "He is one of my heroes, he is fantastic.

"I was invited to have dinner with him at a charity night, then we went to sing karaoke together, then played snooker and I showed him some trick shots.

"He is great company, just the way you see him on screen.

"And he loves a sing-along, just like the Irish.

"It was one of the best and funniest nights I've ever had."