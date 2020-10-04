J-pop star Ayumi Hamasaki is pregnant with her second child, baby's father unknown

Japanese singer Ayumi Hamasaki surprised fans earlier this year when she announced that she has given birth to a son last November.

The queen of J-pop called her son "an angel" but did not disclose who the father is. Several media outlets speculated that he is 22-year-old dancer Shunpei Araki.

Hamasaki dropped a further bombshell on her 42nd birthday on Friday (Oct 2) after her online concert when she disclosed that she is pregnant with her second child.

She wrote on her official fan site that she has a "second angel" in her tummy and that she would do her best to raise the baby. The Japanese media speculated that she is about four to five months pregnant.

Hamasaki was previously married to Austrian actor and model Manuel Schwarz between 2011 and 2012, and American student medical student Tyson Bodkin from 2013 to 2016.

She was romantically linked to Araki in 2018, but she has never confirmed the relationship. Araki wished Hamasaki a happy birthday on social media on Friday, addressing her as "Queen".

Hamasaki, who broke on to the scene in April 1998 with her debut single Poker Face, was originally planning to hold a concert tour from February to August this year to mark her 22nd year in show business. However, it was cancelled after her first show due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hamasaki, who revealed in 2017 she was grappling with hearing loss, released a surprise single - her first in four years - in July.