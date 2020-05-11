It's a girl for Rupert Grint and girlfriend

Harry Potter franchise star Rupert Grint and his long-time girlfriend Georgia Groome have welcomed their first child, a girl.

Representatives for Grint, 31, best known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series (2001 to 2011), had earlier announced that they were expecting a child in April.

British actress Groome (Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging, 2008), 28, has been romantically linked to Grint since 2011.

In a statement to American entertainment news outlet E! News, representatives for the couple said: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

Grint is the first of the Harry Potter central trio, which also comprises Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry, and Emma Watson, who played Hermione, to become a parent.

Grint, who keeps a low profile and has largely kept his personal life out of the spotlight, is currently starring in Servant, an American psychological horror television series on Apple TV+.