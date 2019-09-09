It: Chapter Two jumpstarts fall movie season with US$91 million debut

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A robust audience turned out to catch It: Chapter Two in movie theatres over the weekend, but not quite as big as the first.

Warner said on Sunday(Sept 8) that It: Chapter Two, the only major new release, earned an estimated US$91 million (S$126 million) from North American ticket sales in its first weekend.

Trailing only its predecessor that debuted to a record US$123.4 million in September 2017, the launch of It: Chapter Two is the second highest opening for a horror film ever and the month of September, which before It was not a strong month for blockbusters.

Both were directed by Argentine film-maker Andy Muschietti.

Based on Stephen King's novel, It: Chapter Two brings the Losers Club back to Derry 27 years later to take on demonic clown Pennywise.

The rest of the top 10 was populated by holdovers.

Angel Has Fallen took a distant second with US$6 million and Good Boys placed third with US$5.4 million.

After a down summer for the industry as a whole and a year that is still running 6 per cent off, It: Chapter Two is a promising start to the fall movie season.