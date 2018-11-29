Is there bad blood between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton?

LONDON - The honeymoon for Meghan Markle in the court of media opinion could be over. While the British media have gushed over her wedding to Prince Harry, fashion choices, pregnancy and the couple's recent tour of Australia and New Zealand, journalists now seem to have their knives out for her.

Word is that some people are upset that the American has dared to put her own interpretation of what a royal should or should not do, reported CNN.

Among the allegations are that:

a. Markle, 37, who acted in TV drama Suits, threw her weight around in the run-up to her May 19 wedding

b. An assistant quit after being hit with a deluge of e-mails and phone calls at 5am

c. The Queen was not happy that Markle asked for an emerald tiara

d. Markle reduced her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, into tears at the fitting for Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress

e. The animosity between Markle and Middleton prompted Prince Harry and his wife to move house from Kensington Palace to Windsor Castle.

But royal reporter Katie Nicholl has rubbished talk of a feud, with Cosmopolitan magazine citing her as saying: "Kate and Meghan are very different people and they don't have a lot in common but they have made an effort to get along."

Middleton, on her part, has further quashed rumours of any bad blood. Asked on Wednesday if she was excited about Markle's pregnancy, the mother of three said: "Yeah, absolutely. It's such a special time to have all the kiddies and a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well as Louis, so it'll be really special."

Still, if others wonder why the palace has not addressed the rift issue directly, media pundits said that is actually in keeping with its hands-off policy over private matters.