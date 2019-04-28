Is that woman an alien? No, she is Angelababy

SHANGHAI - Do you see an "alien" in the picture? The woman is actually Chinese actress-model Angelababy but many netizens said the photo, part of a shoot for T Magazine, the Chinese edition of The New York Times Style Magazine, is out-of-this-world creepy.

One writer said: "I don't understand these photos. They are scary, strange and make her look like an alien."

It is not known if the other-worldly photo treatment is linked to the recent success of Chinese sci-fi movie The Wandering Earth.

Angelababy, 30, whose acting skills are described as not stellar, is a brighter star in the modelling world.

So Chinese netizens were again taken aback when Vogue's April issue had her, along with mega names like actresses Scarlett Johansson and Deepika Padukone, on the cover to celebrate global talent.

That space should have been filled by Zhang Ziyi, Sun Li or Tang Wei, they blasted Vogue's decision.