Is Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao making a comeback?

Is a return on the cards for Elva Hsiao?

The Taiwanese singer, who has not been seen in public for more than 18 months, on Thursday (April 11) posted a selfie on her Instagram and Facebook accounts, with the caption "Miss me ?? I miss ME". Her last public appearance was in August 2017.

Taiwanese magazine Mirror Media reported that Hsiao was originally scheduled to hold 13 concerts in China in April last year, but she had to cancel them due to acute bronchitis.

The 39-year-old singer reportedly returned to Vancouver, Canada, to recuperate, but her condition remained unstable as she suffered from frequent fever and headaches.

In May last year, she posted a photo of herself with her two dogs on social media and wrote, "I'm so thankful to everyone that has been supporting me when I'm feeling under the weather. I'll be back soon I promise."

She went silent on social media for another four months before she posted a photo of her hand with a bracelet and henna tattoos, with the caption "The strongest hearts have the most scars".

In December, she posted two photos of a Christmas card from a friend with the surname Jiang, with the caption "the storm will stop because we are all in this together".

Hsiao's last album, Shut Up And Kiss Me, was released in 2014. She is famous for her songs like Theme Song Of Love (2002), Confession (2006) and Shining Love (2009).