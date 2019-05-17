Is Gong Li married again?

Rumours are rife that Chinese actress Gong Li and French composer Jean-Michel Jarre have said "I do" to each other, based on recent lovey-dovey sightings.
Gong Li arrives for the screening of The Dead Don't Die during the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on May 14, 2019.
Gong Li and Singaporean businessman Ooi Hoe Seong were married for 13 years. They divorced in 2010.
PARIS - Are Chinese actress Gong Li and French composer Jean-Michel Jarre married?

Rumours are rife that they have said "I do" to each other, based on recent lovey-dovey sightings.

According to Beijing News, Gong, 53, was at the airport when Jarre, 70, flew into Cannes on Tuesday (May 14).

They held hands and were a picture of contentment.

She was at the Cannes Film Festival to receive a Women In Motion honour - celebrating her contributions to cinema - on Sunday.

Previous recipients include Jane Fonda and Geena Davis.

Jarre, known for his electronic, ambient and new-age music, and Gong were also spotted on a date at a shopping mall.


Jean-Michel Jarre is known for his electronic, ambient and new-age music. PHOTO: AFP

In 2010, she and Singaporean businessman Ooi Hoe Seong divorced after 13 years of marriage.


Gong Li and Singaporean businessman Ooi Hoe Seong divorced in 2010 after 13 years of marriage. PHOTO: APPLE DAILY

Jarre, who also divorced in 2010, was married three times, including to Oscar-nominated English actress Charlotte Rampling.

