Is Gong Li married again?

PARIS - Are Chinese actress Gong Li and French composer Jean-Michel Jarre married?

Rumours are rife that they have said "I do" to each other, based on recent lovey-dovey sightings.

According to Beijing News, Gong, 53, was at the airport when Jarre, 70, flew into Cannes on Tuesday (May 14).

They held hands and were a picture of contentment.

She was at the Cannes Film Festival to receive a Women In Motion honour - celebrating her contributions to cinema - on Sunday.

Previous recipients include Jane Fonda and Geena Davis.

Jarre, known for his electronic, ambient and new-age music, and Gong were also spotted on a date at a shopping mall.



Jean-Michel Jarre is known for his electronic, ambient and new-age music. PHOTO: AFP



In 2010, she and Singaporean businessman Ooi Hoe Seong divorced after 13 years of marriage.



Gong Li and Singaporean businessman Ooi Hoe Seong divorced in 2010 after 13 years of marriage. PHOTO: APPLE DAILY



Jarre, who also divorced in 2010, was married three times, including to Oscar-nominated English actress Charlotte Rampling.