Is Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu getting arrogant?

NEW YORK - Has fame gone to the head of Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu?

Some folk thought she was getting arrogant after she posted about her annoyance over news that her ABC sitcom Fresh Off The Boat had been renewed for a sixth season.

"So upset right now that I'm literally crying," Wu, 37, lamented online.

But she has since clarified that her unhappiness came from the fact that she would not have time to do a more challenging project that she was eyeing.

Professing that she still loves the Fresh sitcom, she, however, said: "I've always sought artistic challenge over comfort and ease.

"I was temporarily upset not because I hate the show but because its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about."

Wu added that the other project would have been "really hard and not easy or pleasant" but "my words and ill-timing were insensitive to those who are struggling" to land a Hollywood career.

Noting that she used to be in that struggle, "I do regret that it wasn't nice and I'm sorry for that".

Gemma Chan, 36, her Crazy Rich Asians (2018) co-star, also had to do damage control online.

Last week, she liked a tweet that branded Wu as hard to work with.

Chan has clarified that her act was an accident, promising that she would be more careful with her fingers in future.