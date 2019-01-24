Irish boyband Westlife to hold Q&A session with fans in Singapore

(From left) Irish boyband Westlife comprises Kian Egan, Shane Filan, Mark Feehily and Nicky Byrne.
(From left) Irish boyband Westlife comprises Kian Egan, Shane Filan, Mark Feehily and Nicky Byrne.
SINGAPORE - Irish boyband Westlife are mounting their comeback and that includes stopping by Singapore for an exclusive Q&A session with their fans on Jan 31 at 6pm.

The location for the event has yet to be announced.

The quartet - comprising Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan - returned with their first single in eight years, Hello My Love, earlier this month. Former member Brian McFadden, who left the group in 2004 to pursue a solo career, is not part of the reunion.

The song, co-written by British pop star Ed Sheeran, is the lead single from the group's eleventh studio album, which will be released later this year.

According to a status update posted on the band's Facebook page, the group is expected to be in town from Jan 29 to Feb 1.

Passes to the Q&A session, organised by Universal Music Singapore, can be won via lnk.to/westlifeinsg

The contest is open to Spotify Premium users who have to log in and stream the single, and Apple Music/iTunes users who have to purchase the single on iTunes and upload a screengrab of their purchase. It ends at noon on Jan 27.

Westlife's reunion, announced last October, coincided with the 20th anniversary of the group's formation.

The clean-cut boyband, who enjoyed peak success in the 2000s, is responsible for worldwide smash hits such as My Love, Swear It Again and If I Let You Go.

The group have also announced The Twenty Tour, which kicks off in May and will see them touring Europe.

