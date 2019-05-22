Iranian-American comedian Maz Jobrani brings Peaceful Warrior stand-up comedy show to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Iranian-American comedian and actor Maz Jobrani is bringing his stand-up comedy show Peaceful Warrior to Singapore on July 30 at the Shine Auditorium.

Early bird tickets priced at $88, $108 and $128 go on sale on Thursday (May 23) at 10am until May 31, via Sistic, the hotline 6348-5555 or at all Sistic authorised agents.

Standard tickets priced at $98, $118 and $138 go on sale via the same channels from June 1.

Jobrani, 47, who is behind 2017 Netflix special Immigrant, as well as Brown and Friendly (2009), frequently draws on his background of being born in Iran, but raised in Northern California.

He also favours poking fun at cultural stereotypes, especially that of Middle Eastern actors being limited to a few kinds of roles in Hollywood.

Besides being the author of Los Angeles Times' best-seller I'm Not A Terrorist, But I've Played One On TV (2015), he is also behind two TED talks - Did you hear the one about the Iranian-American?, as well as, A Saudi, an Indian, and an Iranian walk into a Qatari bar.