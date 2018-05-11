Infernal Affairs star Shawn Yue welcomes son, five months after wedding

HONG KONG - Actor Shawn Yue is now a dad. He announced on social media on Thursday (May 10) that he and his wife, model Sarah Wang, had welcomed a son, Cody.

Yue, 36, wrote: "When Dad saw you coming out today, he was truly indescribably happy."

According to Apple Daily, the baby, weighing about 3.2kg, was born by caesarean.

Yue is a star of the Infernal Affairs and Love In A Puff movie series.

He and Wang, 29, wed in Australia in December last year. They had a whirlwind ceremony during a working trip, attended by immediate family only, said Apple Daily.

However, the couple's parents are said to be planning a make-up banquet for relatives and friends when the baby turns 100 days old.