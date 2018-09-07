Inaugural Scream Asia Film Festival promises to be a treat for horror fans

SINGAPORE - Those looking for a good scare can look forward to the inaugural edition of Scream Asia Film Festival will be held in Singapore from Oct 19 to 28.

The line-up includes 11 features and one short film from around the world and the titles were selected by home-grown film-maker Eric Khoo and South Korean film programmer Jongsuk Thomas Nam.

Khoo, 53, the festival's creative director, says in a press release: "Asia has an immense thirst for the horror genre so the time is ripe to create an iconic horror film festival here. We hope that Scream Asia will make our little red dot the hub for horror film fans and film-makers from the region."

The opening film is the world premiere of the local flick Zombiepura by Jacen Tan. Also screening are the J.J. Abrams-produced American World War II action-horror title Overlord and Danish director Lars von Trier's The House That Jack Built, starring Matt Dillon as a serial killer.

The festival is by mm2 Entertainment and Cathay Cineplexes and tickets at $13 each go on sale on Sept 10 from www.cathaycineplexes.com.sg. Go to screamasiafilmfest.com for more information.

There will also be two masterclasses by acclaimed film-makers: Joko Anwar (Satan's Slaves, 2017) from Indonesia and Yeon Sang-ho (Train To Busan, 2016) from South Korea.