Husband spends HK$600 million to buy four villas for Taiwanese actress Ady An

Ady An's husband knows how to put a sparkle in her eye.

For her 38th birthday in September 2018, Mr Levo Chan bought the Taiwanese actress a diamond necklace which reportedly cost HK$15 million (S$2.7 million).

Now, Mr Chan, chief executive of Tak Chun Group which owns and operates gaming clubs in hotels, has bought her four villas in Macau that collectively cost HK$600 million.

According to the HK01 portal, the purchases are a reward for An, who has wound down her acting career to start a family, with her giving birth to a boy in July this year.

The couple married in 2017 after Mr Chan courted her discreetly over fears that their romance could jeopardise her career.

Mr Chan, who is in his early 40s, apparently is a hands-on husband, including giving An massages when she was pregnant and cutting her nails.

But he will have a tougher and busier time helping her to take care of the four villas.