How Deep Is Your Love? Call to Bee Gees fans to help save venue where brothers first performed

The brothers were first known as The Rattlesnakes and they would go on to take a big bite of the music business as the Bee Gees.

Now, there is a campaign by fans to save a venue in Chorlton, Manchester, in Britain, where Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb first performed publicly in 1957 as The Rattlesnakes.

The building, which now houses a funeral parlour, has been put up for sale.

It used to be a cinema back in 1957.

In a bid to prevent the building from being torn down to make way possibly for flats, campaigners are raising funds in a bid to buy it.

They want to turn the building into a community venue for arts, music, film and performances, reported Daily Mail.

The appeal called Stayin' Alive, which takes it name from the Bee Gees' 1977 mega hit, is targeting to raise £500,000 (S$870,000).

Just like Beatles fans head to London to take wefies and selfies in Abbey Road, where the Fab Four had a photo taken for the cover of their Abbey Road album 50 years ago, Bee Gees fans also turn up in Chorlton to go down memory lane.

A spokesman for the building's owner said the campaigners will be given every opportunity to take part in the sale process.

Barry is the only surviving Bee Gee.

Maurice died in 2003 of cardiac arrest while Robin died in 2012 of colon cancer.

There is talk now of making a movie about the Bee Gees, after the success of Bohemian Rhapsody, about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, and Rocketman, about Elton John.