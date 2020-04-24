Hotel Del Luna exhibition to be held in Seoul in June, ghosts not included

Still haven't gotten enough of K-drama Hotel Del Luna (2019)? This special exhibition might be the fix you need.

The exhibition will include props and costumes, and even original set pieces, such as the frightening Room 13, the office of the lead character Jang Man Wol (played by singer IU), and the sky bar.

Fans will also get the chance to tour this hotel for the dead in a 360-degree VR experience.

The organisers of the exhibition announced on April 20 (Monday) that they have signed a license agreement for the drama.

The exhibit will be held at the M Contemporary gallery located in the Le Meridien Hotel in Gangnam, Seoul. The exhibition is set to open on June 6, and will run till Oct 5.

Many fans have expressed their excitement over the exhibition. One wrote: "After the Covid-19 travel ban is lifted, (I'm going to visit) Korea and see these IU billboards and eat lots of authentic Korean food with Chamisul".

Another quips: "I wonder if the hotel's guests (ghosts) will be there as well."