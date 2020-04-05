Hong Kong singer Shirley Kwan quits show business

Hong Kong singer Shirley Kwan, who shot to fame in 1989 with the hit, Happy Are Those In Love, announced on social media that she is quitting the entertainment industry.

Kwan, 53, who is well-known for her songs such as Lovers Underneath The Stars and Lost In The Night, retired briefly in 2002 to give birth to her son as a single mother. She disclosed in 2014 that her son's father is a religious teacher from Bhutan.

She returned to show business in 2005 and signed on with Universal Music in 2018.

However, she did not have a happy relationship with Universal and has been criticising the company on social media.

Her limited output with the label includes a cover of late singer Danny Chan's song Ripples, a duet with good friend singer-songwriter Anthony Wong titled Happy To Death, and reworks of her previous Cantonese songs.

On Sunday (April 5), she wrote on Instagram, "Thank you for all my fans n audience that have always been there for me and supports me. U dear. (sic)"

She said she has fulfilled her contract and taken her singing career seriously, but added that she "saw the ugliest part of it" without further elaboration.

Kwan noted in the comments section that she "was forced to make the decision" to quit.

According to Apple Daily, Universal said in late March that her contract was ending, and wished her health and happiness.